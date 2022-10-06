Tarasov is expected to get the whole game at home versus the Blues on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Depending on Joonas Korpisalo's (hip) health, Tarasov could start the regular season as Columbus' No. 2 netminder behind Elvis Merzlikins. Tarasov went 0-2-0 while posting a 2.40 GAA and a .937 save percentage through four top-level appearances last year.