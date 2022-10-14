Tarasov will guard the home net against the Lightning on Friday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Tarasov will get his second straight start as Elvis Merzlikins, who missed the first game of the campaign with an illness, will be the backup. Tarasov stopped 39 of 43 shots Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Carolina and will have another tough go against the high-scoring Lightning who dropped a 3-1 decision to the Rangers in their opener Tuesday.