Tarasov will defend the road net Tuesday against the Sabres, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov will make a second straight start after he stopped 24 of 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to New Jersey on Saturday during his season debut. Columbus is attempting to get him back up to speed following his recovery from a knee injury. The Sabres sit 26th in the league this campaign with 2.81 goals per game.