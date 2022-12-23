Tarasov will be between the visiting pipes in Chicago on Friday.
Tarasov has started the last four games, losing all four, as he is 2-7-1 with a 3.13 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. The 23-year-old will face the Blackhawks, who are the NHL's lowest scoring team, scoring only 70 goals in 31 contests.
