Tarasov will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Red Wings, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Taraseov is coming off a 39-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Jose. He has provided a 7-9-2 record this season with a 3.16 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 19 games played. Detroit is tied for seventh in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.