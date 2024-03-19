Tarasov will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Red Wings, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Taraseov is coming off a 39-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Jose. He has provided a 7-9-2 record this season with a 3.16 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 19 games played. Detroit is tied for seventh in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.
