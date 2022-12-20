Tarasov will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov was excellent in his last start Monday against Dallas, stopping 32 of 33 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a juicy road matchup with a Philadelphia team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this year, 31st in the NHL.