Tarasov will defend the home crease versus Nashville on Saturday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Tarasov will garner his second straight start, as he was outstanding versus the Oilers on Thursday -- stopping 29 shots in a 4-2 win. The victory gave Tarasov a 6-8-2 record, with a 3.48 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will have a tough matchup as the Predators are red-hot in their last 10 games, going 9-0-1.