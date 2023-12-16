Tarasov will guard the home net Saturday against the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov will make his first start of the year after recovering from an offseason knee injury. The 24-year-old netminder was 4-11-1 with an .892 save percentage with Columbus last season. He'll have a tough task against a New Jersey team that's averaging 3.48 goals per game.