Tarasov will guard the home goal Sunday against Florida, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Detroit. The former has a 1-3-0 record this season with a 3.57 GAA and an .893 save percentage in five NHL appearances. Tarasov was called up from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday after Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) was injured.