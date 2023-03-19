Tarasov will get the road start Sunday against the Golden Knights, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov struggled in his last outing Thursday, allowing four goals on 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings. The 24-year-old netminder will face a Vegas team averaging 3.2 goals per game. Tarasov is 3-10-1 this season with a .900 save percentage.