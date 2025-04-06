Now Playing

Tarasov will guard the road net Sunday in Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov appeared in relief of Elvis Merzlikins on Thursday, stopping all four shots he faced against Colorado. The start will be Tarasov's first since March 15. The 26-year-old netminder is 7-9-2 with an .883 save percentage this season.

