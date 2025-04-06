Tarasov will guard the road net Sunday in Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Tarasov appeared in relief of Elvis Merzlikins on Thursday, stopping all four shots he faced against Colorado. The start will be Tarasov's first since March 15. The 26-year-old netminder is 7-9-2 with an .883 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Needed in relief Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Concedes three goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Set to face Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Slated to serve as backup•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Dealing with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Gets no help in loss•