Tarasov will be between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of the back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He has lost his previous two starts this year, giving up nine goals on 82 shots to the Lightning and Hurricanes. Tarasov has another difficult matchup in a Rangers team that is off to a 3-1-1 start.