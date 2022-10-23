Tarasov will be between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Tarasov will get the second half of the back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He has lost his previous two starts this year, giving up nine goals on 82 shots to the Lightning and Hurricanes. Tarasov has another difficult matchup in a Rangers team that is off to a 3-1-1 start.
