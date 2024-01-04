Tarasov (illness) will be between the road pipes versus Philadelphia on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov turned in a strong performance in his last game, giving up three goals on 42 shots in an overtime loss in Buffalo on Saturday. Tarasov is 1-2-1 with a 4.02 GAA and an .877 save percentage, as he struggled in his first three games of the season. The Flyers have just returned from a five-game road trip that took them through Western Canada and Seattle, and could be a tired team Thursday.