Tarasov will get the starting nod at home versus Buffalo on Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov could be in line to make the 23-man roster with Joonas Korpisalo (hip) still recovering from offseason hip surgery. Still, once Korpisalo is cleared for game action, Tarasov figures to be sent down to the minors where he will stay barring an additional netminding injury.