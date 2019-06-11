Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Staying in Europe

Tarasov will play for Finnish club Assat on loan from Columbus for the 2019-20 campaign.

Tarasov was drafted by the club in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft and earned a three-year, entry-level contract from the Blue Jackets in May. Rather than have the 20-year-old join an already crowded goalie group, the team decided to leave the Russian overseas for another year. Depending on the development of other prospects, Tarasov figures to join up with AHL Cleveland for 2020-21.