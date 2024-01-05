Tarasov (illness) made 39 saves, and three in the shootout, in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets had no business winning other than Tarasov's play in net - he was flat out brilliant. The netminder allowed 13 goals in his first three games this season, but he's stopped 78-of-83 shots in his last two games. Tarasov is big and athletic, and he has the kind of skill that you see in strong netminders. Short-term, consider him in matchups, but nothing more. The Blue Jackets need to improve their overall team play before Tarasov will ever be able to grow into that potential.