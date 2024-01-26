Tarasov stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

The Flames rallied from behind twice in the first period, but Tarasov shut the door over the final 40 minutes. He snapped his personal three-game losing streak with the victory, his third in his last nine outings. Tarasov improved to 3-4-2 with a 3.86 GAA and an .881 save percentage through nine appearances this season. With Elvis Merzlikins struggling and Spencer Martin now in Carolina, Tarasov could have a chance to establish himself as the Blue Jackets' top goalie. Tarasov and Merzlikins will likely split the next two games, which see Columbus' road trip continue in Vancouver on Saturday and in Seattle on Sunday.