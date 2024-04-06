Per Dave Maetzold, Tarasov (upper body) is still undergoing testing Saturday, according to coach Pascal Vincent.

Tarasov was shaken up Thursday versus the Islanders, and was forced to leave the game in the second period after absorbing a hit to his head. Tarasov's status is unknown at this time, but the Blue Jackets did recall Malcolm Subban from the minors on Friday. Look for Jet Greaves and Subban to split the starts Saturday and Sunday, if Tarasov is unable to play.