Tarasov (upper body) remains unavailable for Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Tarasov sustained an injury last Friday and is still not ready to suit up. The 23-year-old may still be a healthy scratch once he's healthy, or he could ultimately be reassigned to AHL Cleveland.
