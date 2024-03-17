Tarasov turned aside 39 of 41 shots in a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Tarasov's stellar play continued Saturday -- he's held opponents to three goals or fewer in each of his last eight outings, going 4-3-0 with a .942 save percentage in that span. The 24-year-old netminder has earned the starting job over Elvis Merzlikins in Columbus, as he's appeared in four of the Jackets' last five games. Overall, Tarasov improves to 7-9-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA this season. Merzlikins should get the start Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Tarasov for a road matchup with the Red Wings on Tuesday.