Tarasov allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Tarasov made his first NHL appearance since Jan. 17, and it wasn't a pretty one. The Sharks rallied from two goals down in the third period to force overtime, but Johnny Gaudreau capped off a five-point night in the extra session. Tarasov is up to 3-9-1 with a 3.40 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 14 NHL outings this season. Both he and Michael Hutchinson will likely get one of the next two games -- the Blue Jackets face the Kings on Thursday and the Ducks on Friday.