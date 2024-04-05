Tarasov exited Thursday's tilt against the Islanders after sustaining an upper-body injury. He won't return to the contest.

Tarasov stopped 13 of 15 shots in 17:53 of ice time before departing the game. Jet Greaves took over between the pipes for Columbus. The Blue Jackets were already missing goaltender Elvis Merzlikins due to a lower-body injury. If Merzlikins and Tarasov are forced to miss additional time, then the Blue Jackets will likely lean on Greaves.