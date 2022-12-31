Tarasov suffered an upper-body injury at practice Friday, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Tarasov is day-to-day and could be sent to the minors upon his return, as Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins are both healthy. Tarasov is 2-8-1 with a 3.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season.