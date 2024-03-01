Tarasov turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Carolina, with the Hurricanes' final goal coming into an empty net.

The 24-year-old netminder kept Carolina off the board in the first period, but once Teuvo Teravainen snuck a soft one past Tarasov just 53 seconds into the second period, things got away from Columbus. He's lost four of his last five starts, posting a 3.17 GAA and .901 save percentage over that stretch, and while the Jackets will keep him in the mix, Tarasov isn't putting much pressure on Elvis Merzlikins for the No. 1 job.