Tarasov stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Tarasov has allowed 14 goals over his last three outings, going 0-2-1 in that span. The 25-year-old has been outplayed by Elvis Merzlikins, though both goalies have struggled in November. Tarasov is now at a 3-3-1 record with a 3.88 GAA and an .865 save percentage through seven outings, and he'll likely have to settle for backup duties until his performance improves.