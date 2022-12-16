Tarasov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa Bay's final goal was scored into an empty net. Tarasov might want the Bolts' first goal back -- a shot from the top of the faceoff circle by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare that the netminder got a clean look at -- but otherwise the Blue Jackets were simply outmatched on the night. Tarasov is now 2-4-1 in the NHL this season with a 3.14 GAA and .910 save percentage, solid numbers compared to the struggles of Elvis Merzlikins (4.68/.864), but as yet there's no indication he'll get a look in the top job for Columbus while Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is sidelined.