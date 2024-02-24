Tarasov stopped 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

The 24-year-old netminder came up with some huge saves early to keep the Blue Jackets from getting blown out, but Tarasov didn't get much offensive support and eventually gave up the game-winner early in the third period on a Connor Clifton shot through a screen. Tarasov has looked good while starting back-to-back games, allowing four goals on 66 shots, and he could be making a push for Elvis Merzlikins' starting job.