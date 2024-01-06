Tarasov will be between the home pipes versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Columbus beat reporter Coby Maeir.

Tarasov has faced more than 40 shots in each of his last two games and has played exceptionally well, going 1-0-1. He stopped 39 shots in a 3-2 shootout win in Philadelphia on Thursday and was almost as sharp Dec. 30, turning aside 39 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss in Buffalo. Tarasov is 2-2-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .895 save percentage in limited action this season after beginning the year on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Wild are averaging 2.95 goals per game, 24th in the NHL.