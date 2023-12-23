Tarasov will patrol the home crease Saturday against Toronto, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov is coming off a 25-save effort in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Buffalo. He has stopped 49 of 58 shots this campaign en route to a 1-1-0 record. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the league this season with 3.57 goals per game.