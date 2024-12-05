Tarasov will defend the road crease against Edmonton on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The Blue Jackets will be playing the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday, so Tarasov will be between the pipes for the first time since Nov. 16. He hasn't been very effective over his last four starts, going 0-3-1 with a 4.78 GAA and .833 save percentage.