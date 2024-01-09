Tarasov will guard the cage on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Tarasov has logged six NHL appearances this season, posting a 2-2-2 record, 3.60 GAA and .894 save percentage along the way. Even with the Jackets trying to get him some starts, the 24-year-old Tarasov is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value as long as the club continues to keep three netminders on the 23-man roster.
