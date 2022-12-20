Tarasov turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.

The Stars' second goal was scored into an empty net before Columbus finally ended Jake Oettinger's shutout bid. Tarasov did well just to keep his team in the game, and while the 23-year-old has gone 0-3 while starting three straight games, he's allowed only eight goals during that stretch. With Elvis Merzlikins in a major funk and Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) on the shelf, the Jackets appear willing to give Tarasov a long look in the top job.