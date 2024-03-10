Tarasov stopped 47 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

The 47 saves tied his career high, but they weren't enough to get the Blue Jackets a win as Kevin Lankinen was also playing lights out in the other crease. Tarasov has given up three goals or less in six straight starts, going 3-3-0 over that stretch with a .935 save percentage, and with nothing to play for but lottery positioning, Columbus may elect to see if the 24-year-old can handle the rigors of a starting workload down the stretch.