Tarasov turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and were still leading 3-2 late in the third, but Lucas Raymond banged home a rebound with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie things up. Patrick Kane then snuck one short side on Tarasov early in OT. The 24-year-old netminder is still enjoying a strong start to March, going 3-1-1 in six outings with a 2.21 GAA and .937 save percentage -- a sharp contrast to Elvis Merzlikins' 4.10 GAA and .865 save percentage in four March appearances.