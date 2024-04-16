Tarasov (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against the Hurricanes, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov will miss his sixth straight contest. He will finish the 2023-24 season with a record of 8-11-3, a 3.18 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 24 games played. Jet Greaves will be backed up by Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) in Tuesday's home game against Carolina.