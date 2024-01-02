Tarasov (illness) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Boston, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Tarasov is day-to-day after missing Monday's practice because of an illness. Spencer Martin will start against the Bruins, with Elvis Merzlikins serving as the backup.
