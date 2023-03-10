Tarasov was called up Friday by Columbus on an emergency basis.
Tarasov has a 2-9-1 record, 3.28 GAA and .908 save percentage in 13 games with Columbus this season. He's also posted a 4.07 GAA and an .871 save percentage in nine AHL contests with Cleveland in 2022-23. Tarasov was summoned because Elvis Merzlikins (personal) has returned to Latvia to be with family. Michael Hutchinson and Tarasov are projected to share the goaltending duties while Merzlikins is gone.
