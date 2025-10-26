Fabbro logged an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Fabbro started the year on the top pairing, but his slow start has seen him move down the lineup while Denton Mateychuk gets minutes alongside Zach Werenski. The 27-year-old Fabbro has just the one helper with six shots on net, 17 blocked shots, three hits and two PIM across eight appearances. He set a career high with 26 points in 2024-25, but a repeat effort doesn't seem to be in the cards.