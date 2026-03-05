Fabbro is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Panthers for an undisclosed reason, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro was absent from Thursday's morning skate for an undisclosed reason, and the Blue Jackets will monitor his status in the hours leading up to puck drop before determining his status. If Fabbro is unavailable against Florida, Jake Christiansen will likely enter the lineup.