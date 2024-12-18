Fabbro (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
Fabbro was on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee hit from Conor Geekie in the second period. It's unclear if Fabbro will be forced to miss time beyond the end of Tuesday's contest. If he does, the Blue Jackets may need to call up a defenseman, as Jack Johnson (eye) is also unavailable.
