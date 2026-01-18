default-cbs-image
Fabbro (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Penguins.

Fabbro was hurt in the first period and was unable to get back into action. If he misses time, it'll open the door for Jake Christiansen to pick up minutes on a blue line that's suddenly collecting injuries. The Blue Jackets' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Senators.

