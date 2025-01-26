Fabbro scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Fabbro has four points over 12 contests in January. His tally Saturday put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 in the third period, and while they didn't hold that lead, they still won in the end. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 49 shots on net, 41 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 40 games between Columbus and Nashville this season. Fabbro's strong play since he was plucked off waivers could give him a chance at the second 20-point campaign of his career.