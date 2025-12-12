Fabbro scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Fabbro ended a 15-game point drought with the tally. He's had a hard time carving out offense from a third-pairing role this season. Fabbro is at five points, 32 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-9 rating through 31 appearances. Unless he gets back into the top four, he probably won't do enough to help in fantasy.