Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fabbro (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Kings on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Fabbro has already missed two games due to his lower-body problem and could be in danger of missing a third. In his 54 games this year, the 27-year-old blueliner has managed just four goals and five assists, well off his pace from last season, in which he notched 26 points in 68 games for the Preds and Jackets last year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Not playing Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Considered game-time decision•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Pots winner in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Slated to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Officially game-time call•