Fabbro (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game in Dallas.
Fabbro logged two PIM, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 8:13 of ice time before exiting. Jordan Harris or Jack Johnson could draw into the lineup if Fabbro is unable to play Tuesday in Buffalo.
