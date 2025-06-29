Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Inks four-year extension
Fabbro signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract extension with Columbus on Sunday.
Fabbro was a pending unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $2.5 million contract, but he will remain with the Blue Jackets. After being claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, he compiled nine goals, 26 points, 82 shots on net, 66 hits and 136 blocked shots in 62 regular-season games for Columbus. Fabbro will probably be back on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski in the 2025-26 campaign.
