Fabbro (lower body) will play in Monday's game against Montreal, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Fabbro will return to the lineup after missing two games due to the injury. The right-shot blueliner will serve on the No. 1 defensive pairing beside Zach Werenski against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Not available Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Exits game with lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Slides helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Nets game-winner against Chicago•