Fabbro produced an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Fabbro picked up his first point since Dec. 10, a span of five games off the scoresheet. He also missed two contests due to a lower-body injury in that span. The 26-year-old's absence didn't cost him a spot on the top pairing, as he continues to line up alongside Zach Werenski, giving Fabbro a chance to pick up some offense in a large role. Fabbro has eight points, 34 shots on net, 23 hits, 48 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 26 outings between Columbus and Nashville this year.