Fabbro scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Fabbro's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. The Blue Jackets leaned heavily on their top-four blueliners Sunday, though that's been pretty common lately. Fabbro has exceeded 22 minutes of ice time in seven straight contests. He's up to three goals and six points, as well as a plus-14 rating, over nine outings with Columbus after being held without a point across six games for Nashville to start the season. Fabbro offers a little all-around production, so he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats and is trending upward.