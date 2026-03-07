Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fabbro (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt against Utah, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Fabbro will miss his second straight game. He has four goals, five assists, 51 hits and 88 blocked shots across 54 contests this season. He could return as early as Monday versus Los Angeles.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Considered game-time decision•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Pots winner in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Slated to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Officially game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Set to travel with team•